Nigeria's Mohammed Sanusi appointed match commissioner for Ghana's crucial AFCON qualifier

Published on: 08 August 2023
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to serve as the Match Commissioner for Ghana's upcoming final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Central African Republic. 

Black Stars will face CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7 at 16:00 GMT. The outcome of the match holds significant importance, as the Black Stars aim to secure a spot in the AFCON tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year. A victory or even a draw will guarantee Ghana's qualification.

The match will be officiated by Kenyan referee Peter Waweru Kamaru, who is also a University lecturer. He will be supported by fellow Kenyan officials Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot (Assistant I) and Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe (Assistant II). Omar Abdulkadir Artan from Somalia will serve as the Fourth Official.

In addition to the match officials, other personnel from various countries have been assigned roles for the match. Fatou Gaye from Senegal will serve as the Referee Assessor, while Dr Christiana Baah and Frederick Acheampong from Ghana will take on the roles of Medical Officer and Pre-match Ceremony Coordinator, respectively.

Currently leading Group E, the Black Stars have accumulated 9 points, sitting just one point ahead of second-placed Angola and two points clear of the Central African Republic in the third spot on the table. The Ghanaian team's focus will be on securing a favourable result against CAR to ensure their qualification.

 

