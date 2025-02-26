Nigeria's Samson Siasia: Abedi Pele "finished us" in 1992 AFCON semi-final

Former Nigerian striker Samson Siasia has admitted that Abedi Pele was the key factor in Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Ghana in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final, crediting the legendary footballer's exceptional performance.

Nigeria took an early lead through Adepoju Mutiu in the 11th minute, but Abedi inspired Ghana’s comeback, equalising just before halftime.

Prince Polley then struck early in the second half to seal Ghana’s place in the final against Ivory Coast.

“Abedi Pele single-handedly finished us in the 1992 AFCON semi-final,” Siasia told Sporty FM, acknowledging the Ghanaian great's brilliance on the night.

However, Pele missed the final due to suspension after receiving a booking against Nigeria, and in his absence, Ghana struggled, ultimately losing to Ivory Coast on penalties (10-11) in a heartbreaking end to a golden generation.

Despite the defeat, Pele was named the tournament’s best player and went on to win the 1992 CAF Player of the Year award.

The Ghanaian legend retired as a three-time African Footballer of the Year, having also won the CAF Champions League and the AFCON in 1982.