Nigeria's Super Eagles honoured by President Tinubu after impressing at AFCON 2023

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has honoured the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday following their second-place finish in the just-ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The accolades included the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), flats in the Federal Capital Territory, and a parcel of land.

The ceremony took place at the Council Chamber in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where President Tinubu hosted the players and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Eagles, adorned in green, were in attendance alongside the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh.

While addressing Nigerians, President Tinubu encouraged unity and resilience, emphasizing the nation's victory in capturing the hearts of Africa and the world through the team's determination on the field.

"We should not be disheartened by this recent event but rather come together and strive harder. As a nation, we are united by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and unwavering love," remarked President Tinubu.

In his message to the Nigerian youth, Tinubu urged them to continue pursuing their dreams, highlighting the potential for future heroes to emerge from grassroots football. He reassured them of his administration's commitment to supporting their aspirations.

The Super Eagles, three-time champions of AFCON with their last title in 2013, faced Ivory Coast in the final, losing 2-1 after taking an initial lead.