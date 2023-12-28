Nigeria's Super Eagles unveil stunning new jerseys for AFCON 2023

Nike has unveiled the new jerseys for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The kit manufacturer has designed two jerseys for the team - a home jersey in green and white, and an away jersey with a white background and a touch of green.

The Super Eagles, led by coach Jose Peseiro, will be looking to win their fourth title at the tournament, which takes place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 7, 2023. They are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea at the Alssane Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan. The team will then face hosts Cote d'Ivoire on January 18, before wrapping up their group stage matches against Guinea-Bissau on January 22.

The Super Eagles have a rich history at the AFCON, having won the tournament three times in 1980, 1994, and 2013. With a talented squad and a new set of jerseys, they will be looking to add another title to their collection in 2023.