Nigeria's promising young striker Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to a groin injury he sustained during training.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks, according to local media reports.

Boniface, who has scored 10 goals in 16 league games this season, was absent from Nigeria's final warm-up friendly against Guinea on Monday.

He took to social media to express his support for his teammates, writing on Instagram, "Good luck guys. Wish you guys all the best at AFCON @ng_supereagles."

U20 nations cup got injured 7 days before nations cup Super eagles got injured 6days before Nations cup Na Only GOD Knows why

This latest setback comes as a blow to Nigeria, who were already dealing with the absence of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who was injured in a Championship match for Leicester City late last year.

Another key player, Kelechi Iheanacho, is also nursing an injury, although there is hope that he may still be able to participate in the tournament.

Nigeria begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Sunday with a group A match against Equatorial Guinea, followed by games against hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. Despite the injuries to key players, the Super Eagles remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy.