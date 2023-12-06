Nigeria's Victor Osimhen named Italian Footballers' Association Player of the Year

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has been honoured with the Italian Footballers' Association Player of the Year award for his outstanding performances with Napoli last season.

The Super Eagles star received the accolade on Monday night, commemorating his role in helping Napoli secure their first league title in 33 years.

Osimhen's remarkable achievement included scoring 26 Serie A goals in the 2022-23 season, surpassing George Weah's record as the highest-scoring African in the Italian top flight.

As the first African to win the AIC award, Osimhen joins a prestigious list of recipients, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, and last year's winner Rafael Leao.

Expressing his gratitude, Osimhen said, "Thank you for the recognition and awards, thank you my family, friends, and supporters for your votes and unending support."

The Napoli striker, who also secured a spot in the Serie A team of the year, overcame injuries this season to score six goals in 10 league games.

Tabitha Chawinga, the Malawi international, clinched the AIC's women's prize for her prolific goal-scoring exploits with Inter Milan, finishing as the domestic top scorer last season with 23 goals.