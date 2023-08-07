Nigeria's Women's World Cup cup ends in round of 16 defeat to England

Nigeria's campaign in the 2023 Women's Cup tournament ended on Monday after losing on penalties to European champions England.

The Super Falcons displayed determination throughout the match but were unable to secure a victory in the Round of 16 clash, resulting in their tournament exit.

Despite both teams creating numerous scoring opportunities, neither could find the back of the net during regular time. The closely contested game proceeded to extra time following an intense goalless draw.

England was reduced to 10 players when Lauren James received a red card for an off-the-ball incident just five minutes before full-time. However, the West African powerhouse couldn't capitalize on the advantage to secure a win.

With no goals scored in extra time, the competitive encounter was ultimately decided through a penalty shootout, in which England emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

Nigeria follow South Africa as the second African nation to be eliminated in the Round of 16. South Africa's Banyana Banyana faced a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands on Sunday, despite putting up a strong fight.

The hopes of the African continent now rest on debutants Morocco, who are set to face France on Tuesday, August 8, in the Round of 16.