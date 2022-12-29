Nigerien midfielder Lawali Mamane leaves Hearts of Oak after three years

Hearts of Oak have confirmed midfielder Lawali Mamane has left the club after three years.

The Nigerien whose contract ended this year has opted not to extend his contract with the club thereby bringing his stay at the club to an end.

Lawali was injured in his first year at the club and had successful surgery in South Africa. He has since been undergoing his prescribed rehabilitation programme.

Lawali expressed gratitude to the club for the opportunity, even though he was unable to live up to expectations.

He said “I am grateful to the Board Chairman for helping me get my surgery and ensuring that I can continue to play and make a living. I thank the fans as well for keeping faith in me even though I wasn’t playing they still believed in me.”