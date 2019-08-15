Nigerien referee Rhisa Almustapha to officiate Ashantigold- Akonangui FC clash in Obuasi

Nigerien referee Abdoulaye Rhisa Almustapha will officiate the second leg of the CAF Champions League game between Ghanaian side Ashantigold and Akonangui FC of Equatoria Guinea.

The Nigerien will be assisted by compatriots Sadissou Idi and Salissou Bachir as lines 1 and 2 respectively.

Moussa Ahamadou also from Niger will be the fourth official with Nigerian Sanusi Mohammed as the Match Commissioner.

Ashantigold will host Akonangui FC in Obuasi on August 24th, after the first leg ended 1-1 in Ebibeyin.

The miners need a win or a scoreless draw to progress.