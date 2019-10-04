Nigerien side Sahel SC beat Hearts in friendly encounter

Nigerien giants Sahel FC defeated Hearts of Oak in a friendly on Friday morning at the Pobiman training center.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 25th minute after Ghanaian forward Beight Korley fine finish following a brief spell of dominance.

Second half substitute Kojo Obeng Jnr fetched the equalizer just four minutes after his introduction.

However, the 34 times Niger champions took the lead again after Mochtar Yacouba curled in a beautiful free kick in the 76th minute.

Sahel SC have been in the country since September on preseason ahead of the start of the Nigerien Premier League.

Meanwhile, the phobians are preparing for the start of a new Ghana Premier League.