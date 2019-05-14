Night Club worker in Turkey accuses Muniru Sulley of impregnating and abandoning her

A Turkish lady Tanja Kıran who works as a Public Relations Officer of a night club in Ortaköy is alleging that midfielder Muniru Sulley got her pregnant and abandoned her.

The incident is said to have happened during Sulley's five month stay in Turkey as a player of Malatyaspor.

Kiran says he has since not heard from the 26-year-old who now plays for Dinamo Minsk in Belarus.

''I met Sulley last September and we started dating. He constantly came from Malatya to visit me in Istanbul. He said he wanted to marry me all the time,'' she said.

''When I got pregnant, he pressured me to abort the baby. He also threatened me. I insisted on career the kid, but he let me down and ran away. I've had very hard and painful days. He stole my hopes. I would spit on his face if he came across me.''

Muniru back enjoying his football again and has become a key player for Minsk this season.

He is the younger brother of former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Portsmouth midfielder Sulley Muntari.