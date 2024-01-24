Nii Lantey Vanderpuye calls for 10-year rebuilding agenda after Ghana's AFCON exit

Following the premature exit of the Black Stars from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is urging for a comprehensive rebuilding agenda for the entire national football setup.

Ghana's disappointing AFCON campaign saw them fail to secure a single victory, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde and settling for draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

Addressing the setback, Vanderpuye advocates for a long-term plan spanning six to ten years to revitalize all national teams, starting from the grassroots level.

“What I’m advocating for is a whole agenda of about six to 10 years rebuilding of all our national teams. We should look at starting from the U-9, U12, U14, U16, U20, and that you require some of our young footballers,” Vanderpuye stated in an interview with Starr FM.

Additionally, Vanderpuye suggests collaboration with seasoned football professional Chris Hughton to tap into his technical expertise. While acknowledging Hughton's abilities to transform players, Vanderpuye emphasised the need for a structured approach, including a technical directorate to support the coach.

“We must have a technical directory because Chris Hughton is not bad. It’s just that I think the players...I think Chris Hughton has found himself in a forest of the influences and the interferences of the Black Stars,” Vanderpuye argued.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) however took swift action in response to the disappointing AFCON results, announcing the termination of Chris Hughton's contract on Tuesday night.

As discussions on the future of Ghanaian football intensify, Vanderpuye's calls for a holistic rebuilding strategy underscore the need for sustained development across all age groups within the national football system.