‘Nikolas Nartey is an asset to our squad’ – Stuttgart Sports Director Fabian Wohlgemuth

The Sports Director of VfB Stuttgart, Fabian Wohlgemuth, has indicated that the club is delighted it has reached an agreement to extend the contract of Danish midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Nikolas Nartey.

According to Fabian Wohlgemuth, Nartey remains an asset to the VfB Stuttgart squad not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

"Niko is an asset to our squad both on and off the pitch. Thanks to his footballing skills, he can be deployed in several positions, and his attitude is exemplary.

“With great ambition and a lot of energy, Niko has impressively fought his way back after his long injury layoff. We are delighted that we have been able to retain Niko at VfB,” Fabian Wohlgemuth said as quoted on the Stuttgart website.

VfB Stuttgart announced on Thursday, June 26, that Nikolas Nartey has signed a one-year contract extension deal that keeps him at the club until June 30, 2026.

Nartey is happy with his new deal and has stressed that he is determined to give his best to ensure the club achieves its goals.