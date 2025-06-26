Nikolas Nartey signs new deal to stay at VfB Stuttgart until 2026

Nikolas Nartey’s resilience has earned him a new lease of life at VfB Stuttgart.

The Bundesliga club has handed the Danish-Ghanaian midfielder a contract extension, keeping him at the club until June 2026.

Nartey, 25, returned to action late in the 2024/25 season after a long injury layoff. He featured on Matchday 34 against RB Leipzig and also played in the DFB-Pokal final, where Stuttgart beat Arminia Bielefeld 4â€“2 to lift the trophy.

Since joining from FC Cologne in 2019, Nartey has spent time on loan at Hansa Rostock and SV Sandhausen. But his time at Stuttgart has been marred by recurring injuries. Despite the setbacks, he remained committed to his comeback and now looks forward to making a stronger impact in the coming season.

VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth praised Nartey: “Niko is an enrichment for our squad on and next to the square. Thanks to his football skills, it can be used in several positions. With his ambition and energy, he has fought back impressively after the long injury pause, and we are happy to be able to continue binding him to the VfB.”

Nartey said: “Already in the season ending spurt, it was a fantastic feeling to be back on the guys on the pitch and win the DFB Cup. I am now happy that the trip together will continue and I want to play my part in continuing on the successful path and achieving our goals together.”