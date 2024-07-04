Nima to Premier League: Kudus' journey inspires Ghanaian youth

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus' path to Premier League stardom is a story of perseverance and a desire to inspire.

Growing up in Nima, a suburb of Accra, Kudus' footballing journey began at the Right To Dream academy.

After showcasing his talent in Denmark with Nordsjaelland, he earned a move to Dutch giants Ajax.

Under manager Eric ten Hag, Kudus thrived, helping the team secure two league titles and a Dutch Cup.

Following ten Hag to England in the summer of 2023, Kudus signed with West Ham United.

His debut season was a resounding success, with 14 goals and 6 assists across all competitions.

However, Kudus sees his achievements as more than personal glory. "My journey is about motivating Ghanaians and proving that anything is possible," he says.

"I want to be a role model for the next generation, for the young players who look up to me. It's my responsibility to set a good example and pave the way for them, making their journeys even smoother."