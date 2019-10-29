Nkoranza Warriors to start preparation for upcoming season on Monday

Division One side Nkoranza Warriors have announced the club will begin preseason next Monday ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

The lower tier side have asked their players to return to camp on Sunday November 3rd, with the team expected to begin training under new coach Mohammed Ibrahim on Monday.

"OFFICIAL: The Management of Nkoranza Warriors SC wishes to inform the general public that, our players are set to regroup this Sunday, November 3, 2019," the club posted on Twitter.

"They shall resume training on the next day, Monday, November 4, 2019, with their new Head Coach, Mohammed Ibrahim as they gear up for the new football season."

Nkoranza Warriors had a good run in the Normalisation Committee Special competition.

However, the club has target promotion to the top flight hence the reason for early preparation.

Meanwhile, top striker Kwame Opoku has parted ways with the club after scoring ten goals in the NC Special competition.