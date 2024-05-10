No active pursuit for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus in transfer market

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are currently no clubs actively pursuing a transfer for West Ham United standout Mohammed Kudus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite speculation about a potential release clause in his contract, sources within the club are working to keep this information confidential.

Romano mentioned in his Daily Briefing column that while it's still early, there haven't been any indications of clubs entering the race to sign the Ghanaian international.

Although Kudus only joined West Ham last summer, there has been ongoing speculation about his future, with several top clubs reportedly interested in the winger.

David Ornstein, from The Athletic, suggested that clubs like Liverpool could be monitoring the 23-year-old closely, especially given the possibility of a release clause in his contract.

The potential loss of Kudus would be significant for West Ham, especially considering his recent strong performances.

It would be a major setback for the team to lose both Kudus and Lucas Paqueta in one transfer window.

The hope among West Ham supporters is that the club can keep the details of any release clause confidential until the end of the season.

Otherwise, there is concern that Kudus might not remain with the club beyond the current campaign.

Kudus who joined from Ajax for over 40 million euro has scored 13 goals across all competitions for the Hammers.