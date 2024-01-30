"No country participates in the AFCON for the prize money"- Nana Oduro Sarfo

Chairman of the management team of the Black Maidens, Nana Oduro Sarfo has replied critics following reports the GFA and the Sports Ministry budgeted $8.5 million for AFCON 2023.

The budget which was leaked by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has generated a lot of talk on social media.

The media, as well as followers of the national team, have criticised the leadership of sports in the country, claiming it does not make financial sense to budget $8.5 million for a tournament that has prize money of $7 million.

According to Oduro Sarfo, countries do not participate at the Nations Cup for the prize money.

"No country participates in the Afcon for the prize money," the GFA Exco member said on Asempa FM.

He went on to blast Honourable Okudzeto insisting he should focus on policy formulation in Parliament.

"Okudzeto Ablakwa should concentrate on developing policies rather than discussing cheap football politics," he added.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.