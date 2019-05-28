No deal agreed to sell Wa All Stars to Haruna Iddrisu- General Manager

General Manager of Wa All Stars Nana Obiri Yeboah has indicated that his club has not be sol to Member of Parliament for Tamale South Harruna Iddrisu as reported in the media.

He however confirmed that there have been talks between both parties but a deal has not been agreed.

“There’s been an attempt from the Hon. MP but nothing has been agreed upon. In fact, he has written to us officially, expressing his interest in buying the club but we are yet to respond,” he told Footballmadeinghana.com

Obiri Yeboah also indicated his utmost displeasure towards the media as they continue to sell off the club without the owners’ knowledge.

“I was surprised myself when I saw the reports that the club has been sold.

“In fact I am in charge of every administrative step of the club and at least I should be in the known when the media is selling the club. But I don’t know anything about outright sales,” he laughed.

The Ghana Premier League side is owned by former Ghana Football Association President Kwasi Nyantakyi who has to relinquish the club due to FIFA’s life time ban imposed on him.