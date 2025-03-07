No family has to grieve over going to watch football - Vision FC head coach Nana Agyemang

Vision FC head coach Nana Agyemang has condemned hooliganism in Ghana football, emphasizing that no family should have to suffer the loss of a loved one while watching a match.

Agyemang expressed his deepest condolences to the family of Francis Frimpong 'Pooley', the Asante Kotoko fan who was stabbed to death during a Ghana Premier League game.

"I wish Pooley's family my deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace."

He stressed that football should be a safe and enjoyable experience for all. "Whether a fan or a player, no family has to grieve over going to watch football."

Agyemang hopes that the incident will never happen again in Ghana football and that the sport can take its rightful place in the world. "So I am hoping something like this will never happen in Ghana football."

The Ghana Football Association has taken steps to ensure safety in the game, including developing new Sports Safety and Security training modules and deeming certain match centers unfit for the resumption of the league.

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume this weekend, with Vision FC hosting Hearts of Lions at home.