No FC Basel deal yet for Berekum Chelsea's Kwesi Sorotu- reports

Highly-rated Berekum Chelsea midfielder Kwesi Sorotu Badori remains one of the most sought-after young talents in African football, with multiple clubs circling for his signature.

Despite recent reports suggesting a pre-contract agreement with Swiss side FC Basel, sources close to the 17-year-old have denied any deal is in place.

Sorotu’s camp has made it clear that he remains fully focused on finishing the season with Berekum Chelsea and is yet to make a decision on his next move.

The young midfielder turns 18 on January 1, 2026 so a decision on his future is likely to be made in the next months .

The defensive midfielder has been a standout performer in the Ghana Premier League this season, starting 28 of the 33 matches in the in going 2024/2025 season, scoring once, a notable feat for his role on the pitch.

An incredible feat given that this is only his first season in the Ghana premier league

His dynamic playing style, marked by power, energy, and relentless tenacity, has drawn comparis ons to Ghanaian legend Michael Essien.

Despite his impending departure from the local scene, domestic giants like Asante Kotoko have sought to take him on a short term loan as they know the quality he posses.

Several European clubs are closely monitoring his progress, Sorotu’s next move remains uncertain.

However, what’s clear is that any club that secures his services will be landing a potential star in the making.