No Ghanaian coach has applied for the vacant Black Stars job- Ghana FA Spokesperson reveals 

Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that no Ghanaian coach has applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

The Black Stars are without a head coach following Coach Otto Addo's resignation at the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana FA has started the process to recruit a new coach and according to the FA Spokesperson only foreign coaches have applied for the job so far.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station Asempa FM on applicants for the Black Stars job he said,

“Maybe over 60 applications. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars are not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that”

“I’m never surprised that coaches are constantly applying. Most of them are from European countries and some too from South America.

“So far no Ghanaian coach has applied for the Black Stars job.”.

He added:“There will be an ExCo meeting soon and everything will be finalized there”.