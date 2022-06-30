No Ghanaian player makes 30-man list for CAF Player of the Year Award

The Confederation African Football has released a 30-man list for the African Player of the Year award without a Ghanaian footballer.

The list includes new Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mane and former winner of the award Mohamed Salah.

Comoros star Youssouf M'Changama and AFCON golden boot winner Vincent Abubakar have all made the list.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Jordan Ayew all failed to make the team.

Ghana had a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign after exiting the tournament at the group stage.

"A stakeholder panel made up of Technical Experts, CAF Legends and Journalists decided on the list for the various categories taking into the consideration the performance of the nominee from September 2021 till June 2022 at all levels," wrote CAF.

"The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions.

"The CAF Awards 2022 will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022. The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy."

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)