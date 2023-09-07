No injury concerns as Ghana battle CAR in final qualifier

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has no worries about the fitness of his players ahead of the game against the Central African Republic.

Apart from Joseph Paintsil, who had to withdraw from the squad due to a knock, all players invited for the game are fully fit. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been invited to replace the injured Paintsil.

The players are poised to make a return to the tournament following the disappointment of AFCON 2021, where the team was eliminated from the competition at the group stage.

The team has been preparing since Monday and are already in Kumasi for the epic encounter.

The other players to miss the team due to injuries are Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey of Besiktas.

Ghana needs at least a point to secure their place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.