No injury concerns as Medeama take on Horoya in CAF Champions League final eliminator

Medeama are poised for their crucial CAF Champions League clash against Horoya AC on Sunday without any injury concerns among the squad members.

In this high-stakes encounter, Medeama's primary objective is to secure qualification for the group stage of the prestigious tournament.

Their path to this stage is currently obstructed by the formidable Guinean side, Horoya AC, known for their consistent appearances in the group stage.

A significant advantage for Medeama is their injury-free squad, which allows them to field their best players and implement their tactical strategies without any hindrances.

They will have available Black Stars duo Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamid in their squad for the match.

Coach Evans Adotey's team are putting in rigorous preparation efforts ahead of the first-leg showdown scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Medeama's previous success against Nigeria's Remo Stars, which culminated in a penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in regular time, has bolstered their confidence.