No Live Coverage for Ghana Premier League top-liner between Karela United and Medeama in Western derby

There will be no Live Coverage of the Ghana Premier League biggest match of the week between Karela United and Medeama at Aiyinase on Wednesday.

Premier League television right holders StarTimes will not telecast the most anticipated match in the wake of the return of the country's top-flight after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This is remarkably shocking given that the Western derby is the biggest fixture of the week in the Ghana Premier League.

Cash-strapped Karela United host neighbours Medeama in an explosive Western derby on the return of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The Aiyinase-based has been purchased by top Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu.

The Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament and representative for Tamale South Constituency, who owns Division One League side Steadfast FC, has secured the top-flight status of the Nzema-Aiyinase-based side.

Ghana’s leading football website, www.ghanasoccernet.com, understands the deal was stitched up even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

It is expected that the new owners will relocate the club to the Northern part of Ghana and continue playing in the Ghana top-flight.

But it is unknown if the change of name will happen anytime soon or until the end of the season.

But coach Bismark Kobi Mensah's charges must put the boardroom drama behind them when they host the rejuvenated Mauve and Yellows.

Karela United have lost once at home since last season – a 1-0 loss to King Faisal 1-0 on Matchday 7.

Medeama SC are unbeaten in their last two games, drawing one against Gold Stars 0-0 and winning against Kotoku Royals 1-0.

The stakes are always high for these two protagonist in the Western derby with fans expected to be served with another riveting game at the Crossby Awuah Memorial Park.

After eight rounds of matches, Karela United are 14th on the table with 10 points from the available 24.

Karela United have faced financial difficulties since the death of rich owner Senator David Brigidi in 2018.

The former Nigerian senator bought Metro Stars FC in October 2013 and with financial injection, he qualified the team to elite division five years.

He was the owner of Karela Oil & Gas in Ghana and Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners) and South Field Petroleum.