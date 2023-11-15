No looking past 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Black Stars boss Chris Hughton

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton says he cannot afford to look past this month's decisive World Cup qualifiers despite the impending Africa Cup of Nations.

Hughton's side kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with games against Madagascar and Comoros over the next week.

With the Afcon finals starting in January, Hughton admits there is naturally great excitement and expectations surrounding Ghana.

However, he stressed full focus must remain on achieving positive results from their upcoming fixtures.

"It's difficult for coaches because we have two very important World Cup games before Afcon," Hughton noted.

"Concentrations too far past that can take your eye off the most important thing right now - our qualification matches."

Ghana are drawn alongside Mali, Central African Republic and Chad in a tough World Cup qualifying group.

Hughton knows getting off to a winning start this month could provide vital momentum before attention turns to Afcon.

With Ghana seeking a first World Cup appearance since 2014, the stakes are high to hit the ground running in qualifying. The Afcon can wait - for now, the World Cup is the priority.