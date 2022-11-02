"No need to panic"- Former Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor urges Ghanaians

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has urged Ghanaians to be confident in the team despite their unconvincing displays.

The Black Stars are the lowest ranked team ahead of the tournament in Qatar, and lost to Brazil 3-0 in a friendly before earning a hard-fought win against Nicaragua.

But Akonnor, who was with the team for 19 months before he was sacked believes the team is experienced enough and knows what is at stake.

“I think we should not panic,” he told Joy Prime.

“We have been to the World Cup three times, and this is the fourth time we are going. We have played some of the best teams in the world and we are going to meet teams we have played before so we shouldn’t panic.

“If you lose to Brazil…yes 3-0 is a bit on a high but this is Brazil, the favourites to win the World Cup; we won against Nicaragua, not too convincing, but we won.

“It is positive for the team. Let’s pick on the positives; from now onwards, the idea of criticizing, and saying negative things about the team should stop."