No one expected me to play in the Bundesliga - Christopher Antwi-Adjei recounts

Dreams they say can become reality when you work at it. This is just one true reflection of SC Paderborn 07 striker Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

The 25-year-old had to find his way up as a street footballer during his formative years.

Just over two years ago, Antwi-Adjei still was playing for TSG Sprockhövel in the German fifth-tier league.

He was accidentally discovered in a Westphalian Cup match against SC Paderborn.

Antwi-Adjei helped SC Paderborn won two successive promotions before landing in the Bundesliga this term.

"It's true, I did not become a professional until I was 23 years old. Many others are already playing 17, 18 or 19 in the first or second league,” the Ghanaian striker said.

“Hardly anyone would have expected me to become a Bundesliga player again," emphasizes Antwi-Adjei.

But his childhood dream did not let him go, and the persistence paid off. "Now I have done it."