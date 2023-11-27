'No one from Zamalek has contacted me' - Ex-striker Benjamin Acheampong provides update on financial dispute with club

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Acheampong, formerly a former striker of Zamalek, has shed light on the latest developments regarding his financial disputes with the club.

The situation prompted a FIFA notification to the Egyptian Football Association, resulting in Zamalek's suspension from player registrations until a payment of $270,000 was made to Acheampong.

In an interview with Kooora, Acheampong shared insights into the ongoing matter. He acknowledged the recent administrative changes at Zamalek, with Hussein Labib now heading the club.

Acheampong stated, "No one from the Zamalek administration has contacted me yet, and I have not been concerned about the matter because the decision is between the club and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)."

Expressing his sentiments towards Zamalek, Acheampong conveyed his best wishes for the club's new administration and emphasised the special place Al-Abyad (The White Knights) and its fans hold in his heart. Despite the financial dispute, he expressed openness to an amicable resolution, highlighting his continued goodwill towards Zamalek.

As the situation unfolds, the football community awaits further developments in the resolution of the financial dispute between Zamalek and Benjamin Acheampong, with the hope for a positive and mutually agreeable outcome.