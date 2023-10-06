No one spoke - Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals teammates' silence amid 2014 World Cup controversy"

Ex-Black Stars player Kevin-Prince Boateng has narrated how his teammates failed to react in solidarity with him when he rose up to criticise officials for what he calls the unfair treatment of Black Stars players during the 2014 World Cup.

Boateng was suspended together with Sulley Muntari from camp after criticising some Ghana Football Association officials during the tournament which was held in Brazil.

The former AC Milan attacking midfielder said he was served a letter indicating his expulsion from the team on the morning of Ghana's crucial game against Portugal - the third and final must-win group game at the time.

The German-born stated that despite fighting in the interest of the whole playing body who were presumably treated unfairly, none of these players even stood with him during his sack.

"No one [spoke]. I wasn't fighting for myself. I was fighting for the team. I saw them while going out with my luggage, and it was the worst moment. I said to [Muntari], the real team will say 'we are all not playing,'" he lamented in a discussion with Vibe with Five.

The exit from the camp in Brazil would mark the end of an awful chapter in Boateng's career as he never returned to represent Ghana.

Meanwhile, despite Ghana's impressive display in their 2-2 draw against Germany in their previous match they went on to lose to Portugal 2-1 in the final round of group-stage matches and suffered an early elimination marking their worst performance at the World Cup.

After focusing on his club career, Boateng hung his boots in August 2023 bringing an end to an envious career which spanned about two decades.