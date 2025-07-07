No pressure on us – Goalkeeper Findiib Says Black Queens Will Enjoy WAFCON Challenge

Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Findiib says the team is not weighed down by pressure as they prepare to face South Africa in their opening game at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The match, set for Monday in Oudja, marks Ghana’s return to the competition after missing the last edition in 2022. The Queens are chasing a first continental title after finishing as runners-up three times.

Findiib, who is making her tournament debut, said the team is mentally ready. “You don’t have to have pressure when you are playing. Even though at times you feel it, you have to go through it as a professional,” she explained.

Coach Kim BjÃ¶rkegren’s side has shown improvement in recent matches and boasts a mix of experienced players and first-timers. “We’re here to showcase ourselves. It’s an opportunity we don’t take for granted,” Findiib added.

The game against defending champions South Africa will test Ghana’s credentials, but the team remains positive. “It’s 50-50. Any team can win. We respect South Africa, but we’re also prepared,” she said.

The Black Queens will also face Mali and Tanzania in Group C as they chase a long-overdue continental title.