No pressure to fill Ernest Nuamah's shoes at FC Nordsjaelland - Ghana's Ibrahim Osman

Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman has confidently stated that he does not feel the pressure to fill the void left by Ernest Nuamah's departure at FC Nordsjaelland.

Nuamah's transfer to French club Lyon was revealed by the team's coach Laurent Blanc, with an official announcement anticipated this week.

With Nuamah's absence, fellow Ghanaian player Osman has stepped up in FC Nordsjaelland's attacking lineup. Notably, he contributed an assist in Nordsjaelland's impressive 3-0 victory over Midtjylland on Sunday.

Following the game, the winger shared his perspective, saying, "Now I’m getting more time to play and I have to prove more. My performance was good today just that I needed to score. It was a good assist from me. I need to keep working hard and listen to my coach so that I can get to the top like Nuamah."

Osman underlined his commitment to progress, highlighting that he doesn't feel the weight of pressure. Instead, he is focused on refining his finishing abilities and contributing more goals to the team. He accentuated the positive aspect of achieving more goals while continuously striving for improvement.

Despite the team's circumstances, the 18-year-old talent remains poised and determined. In the current Danish Superliga season, Osman has already made six appearances, securing one goal and providing four assists.