“No PRINCE, No PARTY”- KP Boateng trolls Blacks Stars after Afcon exit

Ghana International Kevin- Prince Boateng after the Black Stars exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations has taken a swipe at the team.

Ghana lost on penalties to Tunisia (5-4) in the Round of 16 game played at the Ismailia Sports Stadium on Monday.

Boateng has been suspended from the Black Stars indefinitely based on disciplinary issues during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It was reported he had used vulgar words on current Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah who was at post by then.

After the game the former Barcelona player wrote on his page

