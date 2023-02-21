'No regrets leaving Asante Kotoko' - Cameroonian forward Frank Mbella Etouga

Former Asante Kotoko forward Etouga Franck Mbella says he has no regrets leaving the Ghanaian champions just after one season.

The Cameroonian striker was instrumental as the Porcupine Warriors won the Ghana Premier League title for the 24th time with his 21 goals in the season.

Despite having a year remaining on his contract, Mbella ditched Asante Kotoko to sign for Eygptian club Al Masry.

“I made a choice to leave Asante Kotoko after helping them win the league title and I do not regret any decision to leave the team,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

“I’m a professional player and I stay focused to attain my goals in life. Currently, my focus is on Al Masry and to help the team win glories” he added.

The Cameroonian forward following his explosive performance in the Ghana Premier League joined Al Masry in the Egyptian League on a permanent deal in a deal worth $400,000.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances and scored one goal since joining Al Masry.