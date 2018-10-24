'No respect no game': Dinamo Moscow midfielder Aziz Tetteh joins anti-racism campaign

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh has teamed-up with some of his fellow Russian Premier League players in campaign against racism.

The former Liberty Professionals enforcer and three other other Dinamo players namely Konstantin Raush, Samba Sou, and Kirill Panchenko took part in the fight against racism which is very common in Russia.

The campaign which was organized by FARE-(Football Against Racism in Europe) saw the selected players enlightening the fans against the dangerous effects of racism.

The one-week campaign program will see Tetteh and his selected colleagues touring all the stadiums in Russia to speak to the supporters and their fellow players.

The 28-year-old joined the Blue and White lads earlier this year and in his first official press conference, he stated that if he is racially abused, he does not care as being peeved will never changed his skin colour.