No show from Sports Ministry as GFA solely funds Black Queens-Morocco international friendly

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) solely funded the international friendly match between the Black Queens and Atlas Lioness of Morocco without any financial support from the country's Sports and Recreation Ministry, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can confirm exclusively.

The friendly, which took place as part of the Black Queens' preparation for the 2025 Africa Women's Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco, was entirely backed by the GFA, including travel and logistical arrangements.

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco scored in injury time to cruise past the Black Queens with a 1-0 win at the Pere Jego Stadium in Casablanca on Friday February 21, 2025.

However, GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the trip has been solely funded by the Ghana Football Association, spending money on flights, accommodation, per diems, training field and feeding amongst other financial commitment.

The GFA stepped in and funded the friendly after the Sports Ministry failed to provide financial support for the trip.

The Football Association has been funding the activities of the various national teams, which underscores their commitment to the growth and development football in Ghana.

This latest move reflects the GFA's dedication to supporting the women's national team despite limited government assistance.

The match served as a valuable experience for the Black Queens, giving the team an opportunity to test their abilities against Morocco, a rising force in African women's football.

The international friendly match served as the first official match for new Black Queens head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren.

The Swedish tactician used the match to assess his players and is expected to learn from the defeat.

He is on a training tour with the Black Queens in Morocco and will play one more friendly match before returning to Ghana.