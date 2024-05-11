No solid interest in West Ham star Mohammed Kudus amid transfer rumours

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus finds himself in the middle of transfer rumours, with speculation suggesting a potential departure from West Ham in the upcoming summer.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Kudus' situation, revealing that despite the rumours, there's no concrete interest from any clubs as of now.

Romano also hinted at a release clause in Kudus' contract with West Ham, rumoured to allow his departure for £85 million in 2025.

However, the club have not officially confirmed this clause, leaving the situation open for clarification in the coming weeks.

Kudus, 23, is currently tied to a contract with West Ham until 2028, with a potential extension until 2029.

This lengthy contract implies that West Ham hold a strong position and isn't under immediate pressure to sell Kudus, similar to their stance with Declan Rice last summer.

Despite the relatively high release clause, it's noted that £85 million may not be a significant amount in today's transfer market, potentially making Kudus an attractive target for clubs like Liverpool.

However, any potential move would have to wait, as triggering the release clause wouldn't be feasible for another 13 months.

Given Kudus' importance to West Ham's future plans, retaining him becomes a priority for the club, alongside players like Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

While Kudus' form may have dipped slightly, he remains a crucial asset for West Ham as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

He has scored 13 goals in all competitions for West Ham in his first season at the club.