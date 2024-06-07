No space for complacency as Ghana prepares to battle CAR in Monday's must win game

Ghana's Black Stars made a rebound in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications after stunning Mali in Bamako on Thursday night to rekindle their hopes.

Ghana recorded their second win in the qualifiers after staging a remarkable comeback to claim a vital 2-1 victory at the Stade du Mars in the Malian capital.

The hosts got themselves into the lead on the brink of half-time after midfielder Kamory Doumbia put them ahead through a defensive mishap by the Ghanaians.

The Black Stars revived their performance in the second half and got the equaliser in the 58th minute when Ernest Nuamah connected a well-placed cross from Salis Abdul Samed.

Otto Addo's side left it late in the game after substitute Jordan Ayew scored the winning goal in stoppage-time, breaking the hearts of the home crowd.

The Black Stars, after a dismal start in the campaign, are back in contention in Group I of the qualifications after moving to second place. They are tied on points with leaders Comoros.

Ghana will take on the Central African Republic on Monday night at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, and a win could see them secure top spot before the next round of matches.

There is no space for complacency in the upcoming fixture as the road to the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026 becomes keenly contested.