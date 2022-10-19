No time to panic as Ghana will ‘come good’ at World Cup, insists legend Tony Baffoe

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has insisted there is no need to panic over Ghana's form as he backed them to "come good" in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A 3-0 humbling defeat to five-time World Champions Brazil and an uninspiring 1-0 success over minnows Nicaragua has heightened lack of trust and believe in the team ahead of the global showpiece.

Otto Addo's men have not impressed since the turn of the year - culminating in the side's disastrous 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The four-time African champions only managed to secure qualification to the World Cup at the expense of eternal rivals Nigeria - the only positive highlights of the side's unflattering performances in recent times.

There is pressure on the team to excel in Qatar but faces a daunting task against old foes Portugal and Uruguay as well as South Korea in a difficult group H match-ups.

But Tony Baffoe is confident the team will come good despite the huge doubts surrounding the team.

“We lost 3-0 to Brazil but I feel we did well in the second half tactically,” Baffoe said

“Against Nicaragua, we did well, there’s still room for improvement but I know the technical team is meeting steadily to get the right starting XI first of all for the warm-up match against Switzerland and then the first match against Portugal in Qatar.”

Baffoe, who was capped 25 times by the Black Stars of Ghana, added that he was delighted by the fact that all five African countries at the Fifa World Cup will be coached by African coaches for the first time in history.

By Patrick Akoto