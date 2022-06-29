No Yaw Annor, Mbella Etouga as Gladson Awako picks his best players of the season

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has chosen his best players for the season, excluding Ghana Premier League top scorer Yaw Annor.

Awako did not include the AshantiGold attacker who won the Golden Boot with 22 goals, and the U-20 World Cup winner did not include Asante Kotoko's Mbella Etouga.

Many consider Annor and Etouga, who scored 20 goals, to be the best players in the recently concluded league season, but Awako has a different opinion.

He chose teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who scored the game-winning goal in the FA Cup final for Hearts of Oak, and Bechem United duo Augustine Okrah and Clinton Doudu.

“To me, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Clinton Duodu, and Augustine Okrah have been my top three players in the Ghana Premier League,” Gladson Awako told Akoma FM.

Barnieh was outstanding throughout the season, despite Hearts of Oak's disappointing League campaign.

He scored eight goals and provided four assists in 26 league games, earning him a call-up to the Black Stars.

Okrah and Doudu were also outstanding for perennial winners Bechem United. The duo helped the team finish third, with Okrah finishing the season as the team's top scorer in the league with 14 goals and 5 assists for a total of 32 goals.