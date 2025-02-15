Noah Nartey provides an assist in Brøndby IF's victory over Viborg

Noah Nartey delivered a standout performance, contributing a crucial assist in BrÃ¸ndby IF's 4-1 triumph over Viborg in the Danish Superligaen.

The Danish-Ghanaian winger started the game and played for 80 minutes, making a significant impact during his time on the pitch. His assist came in the 64th minute when he set up Yuito Suzuki for a goal, helping BrÃ¸ndby extend their lead to 3-1.

The match, held at BrÃ¸ndby Stadion, saw a strong start from the home team. Mathias Kvistgaarden opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, followed by an own goal from Viborg's Daniel Anyembe in the 46th minute. Despite Ivan NÃ¤sberg equalizing for Viborg in the 27th minute, BrÃ¸ndby's dominance was evident throughout the game.

Mileta Rajovic sealed the victory with a penalty in the 82nd minute, making it 4-1. The win solidifies BrÃ¸ndby's position in the league, as they now look forward to their next match against Vejle Boldklub on February 23rd.

Nartey has been a consistent performer for BrÃ¸ndby this season, featuring in 15 games, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.