'Nobody imposes on me' - Kurt Okraku on Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars coach

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has dismissed claims that Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was imposed on him.

In an interview with SuperSport, Okraku expressed his full support for Hughton and emphasised that the decision to appoint him was made by the association.

Okraku said, "Chris Hughton is a coach contracted by the Football Association of Ghana which I lead. If we didn't have the trust and belief in him, he would never have been the coach of Ghana."

He further asserted that Hughton has the support not only of the Executive Committee but also the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Okraku emphasised the association's commitment to providing Hughton and his backroom staff with all the necessary support to achieve success.

When questioned about the possibility of Hughton being imposed on him, Okraku responded emphatically, saying, "Are you kidding me? Kurt Okraku? Nobody imposes on me, absolutely nobody."

“The Executive Committee had trust in him, we were sure about him, we had a clear plan for him and we executed it. Before we gave the job to Otto Addo, we knew he won't stay beyond the month of December after the World Cup, and we had a succession plan, the successor was Chris. That's why we brought him much closer to the team for him to get to know the players."

Hughton was appointed earlier this year, and has taken charge of two games, all against Angola. He won in Kumasi and drew in Luanda as Black Stars edge closer to securing qualification to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.