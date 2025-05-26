Nobody knows what will happen - Kotoko boss Karim Zito on GPL title race

Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito is not giving up on the Ghana Premier League title despite sitting six points behind Nations FC.

The Porcupine Warriors had a chance to narrow the gap when they faced Bibiani Hold Stars but settled for a scoreless stalemate.

While the odds now seem to be against the record holders, coach Karim Zito is determine Ed to fight until its official out of reach.

“Nobody knows what is going to happen. Unless we calculate and add the too games and (if we realise that) if we win we can go further then (I can say) it’s over for me. But for now, I will never say it’s over.”

Kotoko will lock horns with former champions Medeama SC on Sunday, June 1, 2025 in their next game.