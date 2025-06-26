Noel Hunt praises captain Andy Yiadom’s leadership as Reading FC defender signs one-year extension

Reading FC manager Noel Hunt has lauded club captain Andy Yiadom for his professionalism, leadership, and enduring influence, following the defender’s decision to sign a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Yiadom, a mainstay at the club since 2018, has made over 200 appearances in Reading colours.

Despite an injury-plagued 2024/25 season, the 33-year-old Ghana international returned strongly in the latter half of the campaign and is now fully fit ahead of pre-season training.

Reflecting on Yiadom’s importance to the team, Manager Noel Hunt praised both his character and commitment:

"Yids' impact both on and off the pitch is second to none, and we are delighted to have him signed up for another season. Last year was tough for him, but he came back strongly in the second half of the season and is back for pre-season looking fresh and ready for the fight."

The extension reaffirms Reading’s commitment to strong leadership and experience within a squad that continues to evolve under Hunt’s guidance. Yiadom’s presence not only strengthens the team defensively, but also brings invaluable support to younger players, reflecting the club’s vision of developing talent alongside a foundation of seasoned professionals.

Having fully recovered and back in training, Yiadom will now look to recapture his best form and help lead the Royals into a promising 2025/26 campaign.