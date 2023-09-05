GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nominees unveiled for GFA Awards – Women’s football categories

Published on: 05 September 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed the nominees for the GFA Awards in the Women’s Football categories.

These awards are part of the upcoming GFA Awards ceremony, set to take place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The awards will recognize the exceptional contributions and performances of players, goalkeepers, and coaches in women’s football in Ghana.

The categories for which the nominees have been announced include:

These awards aim to celebrate the achievements and dedication of women in Ghanaian football and showcase the talent and excellence in the women’s game.

