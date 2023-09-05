GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Nominees unveiled for MTN FA Cup categories at GFA Awards

Published on: 05 September 2023
Nominees unveiled for MTN FA Cup categories at GFA Awards
Dreams FC, 2023 MTN FA Cup Champions

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled the nominees for the MTN FA Cup categories as part of the inaugural GFA Awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Several players and coaches have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the MTN FA Cup competition throughout the season.

The nominees for various categories include the Most Outstanding Player, Best Coach, Discovery of the Year and Best Goalkeeper.

Here is the list of nominees in each category:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more