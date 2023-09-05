Nominees unveiled for MTN FA Cup categories at GFA Awards

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled the nominees for the MTN FA Cup categories as part of the inaugural GFA Awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Several players and coaches have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the MTN FA Cup competition throughout the season.

The nominees for various categories include the Most Outstanding Player, Best Coach, Discovery of the Year and Best Goalkeeper.

Here is the list of nominees in each category: