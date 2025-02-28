Nonsense! 'If you fear injury and lack of support, don’t accept Black Stars call-up' – Sam Johnson fires

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has urged Ghanaian players to reject national team invitations if they fear injuries and lack of support.

His comments come after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years, sparking widespread criticism from ex-players and football stakeholders.

Many have questioned the team's dedication and commitment, with Johnson among those frustrated by the current squad's mentality.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Johnson criticized the players for not giving their best when representing Ghana.

“For me personally I know what they can do, but they don’t do it. They don’t do what we know they do best. They don’t show it to us when they come here," he said.

“What kills me is that when people are saying when they get injured who is going to take care of them.”

“Excuse me, but that is nonsense. This is your job and that is what you choose to do," he fumed.

"You either do it or you leave it. So if you know you will come and you will get injured and Ghana won’t take care of you then resign from the national team or don’t come at all.”

His comments come as the Black Stars prepare for the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.