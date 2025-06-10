Nora Hauptle: Coaching in Africa a privilege as she leads Zambia to WAFCON

Former Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle says it is a privilege to work in Africa as she gears up for her first major tournament with Zambia.

Hauptle, who qualified Ghana for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON), stepped down shortly after securing that ticket, taking over as head coach of Zambiaâ€”another side heading to Morocco for the competition.

The 41-year-old Swiss coach, who was appointed Ghana boss in early 2023, made an immediate impact by reshaping the Black Queens. Her impressive work caught Zambia’s attention, leading to her appointment in January this year.

“For me, it’s a privilege to work in Africa. There’s a vast reservoir of talent, not just in the players, but in the potential for overall development,” Hauptle told CAFOnline.com.

“With Zambia right now, I genuinely feel there’s a chance to raise the level of the game. I enjoy playing the role of developer, taking teams to the next level.”

She also spoke of the personal growth the experience has brought her: “There’s incredible passion for football. I’ve also learned so much culturally. I strive to stay open-minded because it’s a true exchange; I give, but I also receive so much. I’m deeply inspired by the continent’s history and its people. I really want to continue this journey here.”

Zambia have been drawn in a challenging WAFCON 2024 Group A, where they will face Morocco, DR Congo, and Senegal.