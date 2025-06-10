Nora Hauptle praises Zambians' passion for football ahead of WAFCON

Zambia women's national team coach Nora Hauptle has praised the country’s deep-rooted passion for football as she prepares to lead the Copper Queens into the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Hauptle, who spent two years in charge of Ghana’s Black Queens before taking over the Zambian job earlier this year, says the overwhelming love for the game in Zambia has left a strong impression on her.

“What struck me the most is the incredible passion. People in Zambia are crazy about football,” Hauptle told CAFOnline.com. “Wherever I go, even outside of a professional setting, people approach me and share their love for the game.”

She added: “There’s a deep connection to football and a shared visionâ€”to bring a trophy home with the women’s team, just as the men’s team did in 2012.”

The former Swiss international also highlighted a growing sense of national pride and attention around the women’s side.

“In fact, I sense even more excitement around the women’s national team than the men’s. These emotions and this passion drive me deeply,” she said.

Zambia will face hosts Morocco, DR Congo and Senegal in Group A as they aim to build on their semi-final finish at the last WAFCON.